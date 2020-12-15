A special performance of 'The Lark Ascending' by Ralph Vaughan Williams will be performed at Shirehampton Public Hall, 100 years after it was first performed there.

The piece of music is widely regarded as one of the nation's classical favourites.

The Lark Ascending was composed in 1914 at the outbreak of the First World War and was inspired by the poem of the same name by George Meredith.

It tells the story of a skylark singing a beautiful song.

The piece was first performed for the public in Shirehampton, on 15 December 1920.

Vaughan Williams adapted the final draft of the piece in collaboration with soloist Marie Hall while staying at Kings Weston House in Bristol.He dedicated the piece to her and she gave the premiere at nearby Shirehampton Public Hall on 15 December 1920.Performed by renowned violin soloist Jennifer Pike, Bristol Ensemble and Exultate Singers, the piece will be heard in Shirehampton's Public Hall exactly 100 years on.

The special centenary concert will be free to watch online via Bristol Beacon's website.

Jennifer Pike, who is performing in the hall where the music originated from, says it will be a "magical" experience.

READ MORE: