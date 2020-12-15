The number of coronavirus cases in Bristol is continuing to fall and remains below the national average, on the eve of the Tier review.

Bristol is currently under Tier 3 restrictions - the toughest available - but infection rates in the city have fallen.

They are now below the national average and lower than rates in neighbouring North Somerset and South Gloucestershire - which are also under Tier 3.

According to the latest figures from Bristol City Council, there were 574 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the seven days to Monday 14 December.

That's down from 655 the previous week which the council said is "evidence that the recent lockdown measures have been effective".

Despite this, Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees has been reluctant to speculate on whether the city will be moved down to Tier 2 when the system is reviewed on Wednesday 16 December.

Last week he said he is "not confident" Bristol will see an easing of restrictions before Christmas.

Bristol City Council said while it is "good news" the rate is declining, it is "still high" and people living there must continue to be very careful in the lead up to Christmas.

Cases are on the rise in Gloucester, prompting warnings from health bosses.

Coronavirus infection rates in the South West (seven days to 9 December)

Bath and North East Somerset - 95.2 (91.6 previous week)

Bristol - 120 (139.4 previous week)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly - 18.2 (25.7 previous week)

Devon - 76.3 (76.9 previous week)

Dorset - 44.1 (40.7 previous week)

Gloucestershire - 121.3 (96.4 previous week)

North Somerset - 122.8 (126.9)

Somerset - 98.5 (85.6 previous week)

South Gloucestershire - 148 (137.1 previous week)

Swindon - 108.5 (120.2 previous week)

Wiltshire - 67 (77.8 previous week)

Meanwhile coronavirus cases are rising in Gloucestershire and it is now one of the worst affected parts of the South West.

In the seven days to 9 December there were 773 positive tests in the county, a rise of 159 on the previous week.

The chief executive of the NHS Trust, which runs both Cheltenham and Gloucestershire hospitals, has urged people to "take every possible precaution to help reduce community transmission" asking people to "think carefully" about their Christmas plans this year.

In Dorset, which is currently in Tier 2, there is hope the county will be moved to Tier 1 - although cases have risen there in the past week too.

NHS providers have warned Boris Johnson that relaxing the restrictions in any parts of England could cause a third wave of the virus.

According to reports by the BBC, they have urged “extreme caution” in moving any area of country to a lower tier, especially at what is the busiest time of year for hospitals.

The first review of England’s tier allocation will take place on Wednesday, two weeks after the three-tier system was brought in following the end of lockdown.

