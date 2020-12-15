Bristol's Winter Wonderland event has been cancelled amid fears about crowds on the city's harbourside.

The Winter Wonderland attraction in Millenium Square was filled with fairground rides, food stalls and vintage games.

It was due to run until January 3 but fears about the number of people socialising on the harbourside mean organisers have cancelled the event - and are packing it down today (Tuesday 15 December).

We The Curious owns the land but the Winter Wonderland attraction was being run by James Rogers Event Attractions Ltd.

In a statement on its website, We The Curious said the organisers "worked closely" with Bristol City Council to manage its capacity and ensured the site was "Covid-secure".

The attraction was due to run until January 3. Credit: Bristol Live/Reach

A one-way system, limited capacity, barriers around the site and additional staff to ensure social distancing was adhered to were all in place.

Despite these measures, We The Curious said there have been "concerns" about the number of people socialising in the surrounding area as they "cannot be controlled in the same way".

The prospect of crowds growing during the festive period now means the event has been cancelled entirely.

We The Curious chief executive, Donna Speed, said: “As a space where people come together, it’s vital that any activity on our spaces meets the Government safety guidelines for current restrictions, but also that it feels safe to people.

“Due to the number of people in the wider Harbourside area, and the projected increase in visitors over the Christmas period, it will likely create pinch points and bottle-necks around the Millennium Square site.

“We need to play our part in public safety, especially given the current restrictions; and by learning from other attractions in other cities, it’s the right thing to do at this moment, to remove the Vintage Winter Wonderland attraction.”

