A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Kingswood.

Police were called to reports of a disorder on Baxter Close shortly after 2pm on Monday 14 December.

A man was reportedly seen being attacked by a group of men who then fled the scene in several vehicles.

Later a 26-year-old man appeared at hospital with two gunshot wounds and several other wounds. He continues to receive treatment for the injuries which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

He was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

Four men in total have been arrested:

A 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder

A 26-year-old man on suspicion of affray

A 32-year-old on suspicion of affray

A 37-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender

Detective Chief Inspector James Riccio said: “We’re treating this incident very seriously and a team of officers and police staff have worked throughout the night to find those involved.

“As part of our inquiry we’re keen to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information about it who hasn’t yet spoken to police.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who has footage or images of yesterday’s events to share them with us.”

He added: “While we believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other we appreciate the worry this may cause the community.

“Incidents involving firearms are thankfully extremely rare in Avon and Somerset but should anyone feel concerned about last night’s disorder, I’d encourage them to speak to their local neighbourhood team.”

