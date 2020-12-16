Bristol buildings lit up with Christmas song lyrics
Popular Christmas song lyrics are being projected on buildings and places across Bristol city centre to bring some festive cheer in the run-up to the big day.They include lines from seasonal classics like 'Winter Wonderland', Chris Rea’s 1986 hit 'Driving Home For Christmas' and Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' - which has finally hit the UK Number One spot 26 years after it was released.
Bristol is under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions, meaning hospitality, tourist attractions and entertainment venues are currently closed.
But organisers from the non-profit Bristol City Centre BID (Business Improvement District) want to spread Christmas joy across the city, by unveiling a new display of lyrics every night until Christmas Eve.Keith Rundle, BID Operations Director, says it aims to bring “a much-needed lift to the city centre and visitors, residents and workers.“It also enables us to remain careful to maintain social-distancing and be safe whilst having fun.”
The arts project, called Bristol ADVENTures, will light up a new building each day with catchy song words, thanks to kit from local lighting company SLX. Some messages may even appear underfoot.
There are a whole host of locations forming a trail across the city centre - from the Arnolfini, to the Bristol Beacon to Cabot Circus.
The projections are being revealed each night from 1-24 December and remain every evening until Christmas Eve.
Find out more and the locations of each lyric as they are unveiled here.
Here's a selection of some of the displays:
