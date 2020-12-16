Bristol buildings lit up with Christmas song lyrics

Popular Christmas song lyrics are being projected on buildings and places across Bristol city centre to bring some festive cheer in the run-up to the big day.They include lines from seasonal classics like 'Winter Wonderland', Chris Rea’s 1986 hit 'Driving Home For Christmas' and Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' - which has finally hit the UK Number One spot 26 years after it was released.

Bristol is under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions, meaning hospitality, tourist attractions and entertainment venues are currently closed.

But organisers from the non-profit Bristol City Centre BID (Business Improvement District) want to spread Christmas joy across the city, by unveiling a new display of lyrics every night until Christmas Eve.Keith Rundle, BID Operations Director, says it aims to bring “a much-needed lift to the city centre and visitors, residents and workers.“It also enables us to remain careful to maintain social-distancing and be safe whilst having fun.”

The arts project, called Bristol ADVENTures, will light up a new building each day with catchy song words, thanks to kit from local lighting company SLX. Some messages may even appear underfoot.

There are a whole host of locations forming a trail across the city centre - from the Arnolfini, to the Bristol Beacon to Cabot Circus.

The projections are being revealed each night from 1-24 December and remain every evening until Christmas Eve.

Find out more and the locations of each lyric as they are unveiled here.

Here's a selection of some of the displays:

The first building to get the Christmas lyric treatment was St George's on Brandon Hill. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

The opening of one of the most popular Christmas carols has been projected onto a derelict church in Prince Street. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

The famous words from Chris Rea's hit greet commuters on Park Row. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

Do you recognise these lyrics? They appear in King Street. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

The words from Sleigh Ride appear next to some striking street art in Upper Maudlin Street. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

Ooh la la! Words from Deck the Halls have to compete with some floral street art on The Florist on Park Street. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

An appropriate line from 'Merry Xmas Everybody' for the recently renamed Bristol Beacon. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

This 'beautiful sight', taken from Winter Wonderland, can be found on the Odeon Cinema in Union Street. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

The sound effects from 'Little Drummer Boy' can be seen by the fountains in Millennium Square. Credit: Bristol Live/BPM

Read more: