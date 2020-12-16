Police are appealing for information after 15 sheep were killed and four were left seriously injured in what was believed to be a dog attack on a farm in the Cotswolds.

It happened on Tuesday 15 December at around 11am.

Police were called to reports of a dog attack on Lowesmore Farm in Cherington, near Nailsworth, which left 15 sheep dead and four with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "At around 11am on Tuesday 15 December officers were called to a report of a dog attack on Lowesmore Farm, Cherington.

"15 sheep were killed and four others seriously injured in what is believed to have been a dog attack.

"The incident is believed to have taken place between 3pm on Tuesday 14 and 9am on Wednesday 15 December.

"Investigating officers are asking any witnesses or the owner of the dog to come forward and contact them on 101 quoting incident 144 of 15 December."

Read more: