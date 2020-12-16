Exeter Chiefs' game against Toulouse on Sunday 20 December has been cancelled due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The club confirmed a 'number of' Chiefs players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

This means the club will not be able to send a match-day squad to its Heineken Champions Cup round 2 fixture.

Exeter Chiefs played against Glasgow Warriors in round one of the tournament and therefore many of Glasgow Warriors' players are now self-isolating.

This means the Warriors' game against Lyon on Saturday 19 December has also been called off.

