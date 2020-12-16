'High value' piece of art stolen from Bath gallery

Police are appealing for information after a "high value" piece of art was stolen from an art gallery in Bath.

On Wednesday 2 December at around 3.45pm, a man went into Castle Fine Art Gallery on Old Bond Street and stole the piece, by Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn.

It was taken from a plinth at the front of the gallery.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, of heavy build, and between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall. According to the force he has short dark hair and was wearing grey sweatpants.

It is believed he was also wearing a face mask and carrying a black plastic bag with a red and white logo.

An investigating officer from Avon and Somerset Police said: "This is a very unique and large item which is marked, and traceable with edition number 69/99.

“We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the suspect leaving the gallery with it, or putting it into a vehicle.

“Alternatively, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the item being offered for sale or noticed it within someone’s home.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation should call 101 quoting crime reference number 5220271385.”

