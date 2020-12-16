Latest coronavirus cases in South West as Tier review looms

The Government is due to review the tiered system of coronavirus restrictions in the South West later today (Wednesday 16 December).

It is the first review since the new measures were introduced on the day England's second national lockdown was lifted on Wednesday 2 December.

The latest available data suggests the tough measures in Tier 3 areas of the region have been effective.

The current infection rate for the South West is 86.8 cases per 100,000 people. The rate for England is 184 per 100,000.

The South West is the only region in the country with rates below 100.

The region is currently made up of places in all tiers, including Cornwall and Isles of Scilly which are the only places in the UK to be in Tier 1 other than the Isle of Wight.

Current infection rates (seven days to 10 December):

Bath and North East Somerset - 90

Bristol - 115.2

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly - 20.6

Devon - 79.9

Dorset - 43.9

Gloucestershire - 132.3

North Somerset - 126

Somerset - 104.4

South Gloucestershire - 153.3

Swindon - 112.5

Wiltshire - 72.2

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the South West on Tuesday 15 December was 1,005.

This is the lowest hospital admission rate in the country.

There were 21 deaths recorded in the South West on Tuesday 15 December - again, the lowest death rate in the country.

The rules under each tier

Tier 1 - Medium Alert:

Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Cornwall and

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2 - High Alert:

No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Bath and North East Somerset

Devon, including Plymouth and Torbay

Dorset

Gloucestershire (Cheltenham, Cotswold, Forest of Dean, Gloucester, Stroud and Tewkesbury)

Somerset (South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor)

Wiltshire and Swindon

Tier 3 - Very High Alert:

No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

Bristol

North Somerset

South Gloucestershire

