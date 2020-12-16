Police have issued an appeal after four people suffered serious and life-changing injuries in a crash on the M4.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway near Avonmouth at around 12.55pm on Saturday 17 October. Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Wednesday 16 December.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "We’re seeking the public’s help following a collision on the M4 which left four people with serious injuries.

"A black Mitsubishi L200 collided with a grey Vauxhall Astra which was sitting in stationary traffic on the M4 Eastbound, near junction 22.

"The four occupants of the Astra were taken to hospital with injuries that have been deemed life-changing.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which could assist with their investigation.

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220238440."

