Organisers of the Royal Cornwall Show, which traditionally takes place in June, say it will now be held in September because of uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020 the event was initially postponed from June to September, and then called off altogether, due to the virus.

The agricultural show is now due to go ahead at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre in Wadebridge from Thursday 9 September to Saturday 11 September 2021.

The Council of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association (RCAA) said moving it to later in the year is the most sensible decision, given the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 going into 2021 and for the safety of visitors, exhibitors, competition entrants and staff.

The agricultural show had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Royal Cornwall Show

RCAA Secretary, Chris Riddle, said: "After the huge disappointment of cancelling the 2020 Royal Cornwall Show, we are delighted to be back for 2021, albeit at a later date.

"By moving the Show to September, we can allow more time for the vaccine to be rolled out, restrictions on public events to be eased, and for general day-to-day life to return to something close to normal.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Royal Cornwall Show in 2021, for what we hope will be a great Cornish celebration, after what has been a very difficult year for everybody."

The Show has a wide and varied programme alongside the traditional agricultural competitions and events. Credit: Royal Cornwall Show

The county show has been held in Wadebridge for almost 200 years and is Cornwall's largest event. It usually welcomes 120,000 visitors across the three days.

More information for ticket holders, competitors and exhibitors will be made available in the New Year.

Read more: