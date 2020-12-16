The Bristol Port Company will be the first workplace in Bristol to receive lateral flow (rapid) COVID-19 tests as part of the city’s local testing programme.

From Thursday 17 December, 1,000 tests will be administered to key workers at Bristol Port as part of a pilot project to enable local public health teams to to find cases early.

Key staff who will be tested at Bristol Port will include pilots, lockgate keepers, engineers, electricians and private ambulance staff.

Three trained Port of Bristol employees will administer the tests, and once taken, they will be able to report results back to NHS Test and Trace after just 30 minutes.

David Brown, the Chief Executive Officer for Bristol Port, says “the Port is pleased to be able to support the trial of lateral flow testing.

"As key workers it will give those involved in this trial some additional reassurance that asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 aren’t being transmitted around the Port, thereby ensuring it can continue to keep vital supplies flowing and also keep them and their families even safer.”

Lateral flow (rapid) testing kits have been issued to over 50 directors of public health across England, with Bristol receiving 10,000 tests from NHS Test and Trace.

They will be distributed to "critical occupational settings" after success being rolled out at universities around the UK.

