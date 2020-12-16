Two men have been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a young father from Falmouth.

Liam Bastow, 25, and Kane Coggin, 27, both pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 25-year-old Aaron Pill on 5 May at an earlier hearing, but were found guilty of murder by the jury at Truro Crown Court on Wednesday 2 December.

Today, the two men were each sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 21 years.

The court heard how the emergency services had been called to Aaron Pill’s home address in Tresawle Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday 5 May.

Aaron had been found by a young family member, unconscious and covered in blood.

He died of a single stab wound.

CCTV from the doorbell showed Bastow and Coggin, wearing face coverings and baseball caps, arrive at the property shortly before 10pm on the night of 4 May.

The two men forced their way into the house where they attacked Aaron.

Later that day, two knives were found in a nearby post box and seized by police – the victim’s blood was found on both weapons and Coggin’s DNA was also found on the knife used in the attack.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Costa Nassaris, said: “This was a planned attack which resulted in the death of a young father in his home in May this year.

"I’d like to thank Aaron’s family for their support of our investigation and for the dignity and respect they have shown over the past seven months and during the trial.

