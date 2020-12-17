Abduction investigation in Bristol as police hunt for missing eight-year-old

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find an eight-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Bristol since yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 16 December).

Tiolah, known as Tillie, was taken out by her neighbour Annmarie Lawton and another man, called Adam, at around 3pm.

It is believed Annmarie, 29, visited Tiolah's house with Adam and took her to McDonald's in Sheen Road, Bedminster.

They were expected to return home with the eight-year-old within an hour.

Police want to speak to Annmarie Lawton, 29, and an unknown man, known as Adam. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police has released this statement:

"The girl is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man, pictured today in East Street, Bedminster.

"They have not brought Tiolah home or returned to Annmarie's own home since. Tiolah's mother reported her missing at about 7pm.

"While there may be a reasonable explanation police are treating this investigation as an abduction.

"Tiolah is described as white, with blonde hair. She was wearing black and white polka dot leggings and a black jacket and had a light-coloured rucksack.

"Annmarie is white, with long red hair, about 5ft 6ins tall. She was wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur collar, black leggings and black trainers.

"The man is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with a round face, olive skin and bald head. He was wearing jeans, a dark grey zip-up hoody and a beanie hat and in the pictures has a light brown padded jacket on.

"Annmarie has links across the greater Bristol area and they may be using public transport.

"If you know where Tiolah is now, call 999 straight away, quoting reference 5220282127.

"If you have any other information about her whereabouts, or the identity of "Adam" ring 101 and give the same reference."

The force added: “We have no evidence that Tiolah has come to any harm but she has now been absent from home without her mother’s permission for more than 12 hours.

"Annmarie, if you see this, please contact us straight away. We just want to return Tiolah safely back to her family.”

