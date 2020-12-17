Bristol moved to Tier 2 - full list of tiers in South West

More of the South West has been placed under Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday 19 December.

South Gloucestershire is the only part of the West Country to be placed under Tier 3 restrictions, as Bristol and North Somerset will move to Tier 2 from Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised people living in North Somerset, saying "people in Weston-super-Mare have done a remarkable job in keeping cases down".

South Gloucestershire has the highest infection rates in the region and will remain under the toughest possible restrictions.

Bristol and North Somerset are the only parts of the South West to see a change of restrictions, with everywhere else staying in the same tier.

South West Tiers at a glance:

Tier 1

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2

Bristol

North Somerset

Bath and North East Somerset

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Somerset

Swindon and Wiltshire

Tier 3

South Gloucestershire

What can you do in each tier from December 2?

Tier 1: Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

Tier 2: No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

How do the tiers impact Christmas?

Restrictions will be eased over Christmas with three households allowed to join together between December 23 and 27 irrespective of which tier people live in. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "a smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas" as he laid out the new advice.

