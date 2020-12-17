Bristol teacher living in shed to protect husband with cancer

A primary school teacher has been living in her shed since September while she waits for her finacée to have a coronavirus vaccine.

Emily Vazquez's partner James Minett was diagnosed with leukaemia in February 2019.

The Year 5 teacher has been isolating herself away from James so she can both continue to teach and keep James safe.

She has been sleeping in the garden shed which is around five metres high and five metres wide.

While there is a working bathroom in the shed, there is no central heating and only minimal kitchen facilities.Every morning the couple meet to walk their dog together, but they are still unable to socialise indoors.James is now in remission from his cancer and waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Year 5 teacher has been isolating herself away from James so she can both continue to teach and keep James safe. Credit: Bristol Live

The pair, along with Emily's school, have launched an appeal to get James bumped up the priority list so the couple can return to living together.

Emily said: "When I first moved in the shed I thought James would be vaccinated byChristmas. Now it's looking more like March.""We are both just really keen to get back to normal."

James said: "I can't wait to return to normal life, go to the pub or a restaurant again."

Emily, who works at Perry Court E-ACT Academy, in Whitchurch, has just started a two-week isolation so she can spend Christmas with James.

Read more: