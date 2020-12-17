The Prince of Wales has told staff administering the Covid-19 vaccination at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital that he is "way down the list" for an injection.

Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at the hospital in Gloucester with the Duchess of Cornwall, where the couple met frontline health workers administering and receiving the Pfizer jab.

Charles told staff: "I think I am way down the list and will have to wait."

He added: "I think I'll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one before it gets to my turn. I'm some way down the list."

The prince also said that, as he had suffered with Covid-19, he has antibodies for the virus.

Charles and Camilla were taken on a tour of the centre by Deborah Lee, chief executive of the Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, and chief nurse Professor Steve Hams, who is managing the vaccination programme in Gloucestershire.

Steve said: "We've worked incredibly hard over the past 10 days to get us up and running, and it's been a real boost, a real privilege."

He added: "The vaccine is the second line of defence at the moment. At this stage it is all about saving lives."

Since the jab was rolled out across the country, the trust has vaccinated more than 1,300 staff from NHS organisations across the county, including care homes.

Among the first wave of staff to be vaccinated were those with underlying health conditions and those from BAME communities.

Before departing, the Royal couple unveiled a plaque to mark their visit.

Coral Boston, a senior infection control nurse and the hospital trust's equality, diversity and inclusion lead, said afterwards: "I spoke to both of them, Charles especially.

"He talked about the disproportionate numbers of BAME people that Covid affected and how important it was for people of colour to have the vaccination.

"It was great that he acknowledged that."

Mrs Boston, who was vaccinated herself on Thursday, added: "I don't want to see any more deaths, I don't want to see any more of my colleagues end up in ITU.

"So it was really important that he acknowledged and knew about the fact that people of colour were dying and people of colour were more affected by the virus."

