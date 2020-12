Credit: The team from Cornish Seal Sanctuary was called and found that the pup was uninjured and healthy.

A seal pup had to be rescued after accidentally ending up at a bus stop in Cornwall.

The female seal is thought to have made her way up to the bus stop in Porthleven to shelter from bad weather and high tides.

The team from Cornish Seal Sanctuary was called and found the pup was uninjured and healthy.

She was given hydrating fluid and was moved to a safer location back in the sea.

