Legoland is reviewing its policies after a young boy from Gloucestershire was forced to get out of his wheelchair and walk before being allowed on a ride.

Seven-year-old Sebby Brett has a medical condition similar to cerebral palsy which has left him unable to walk short distances without assistance.

Sebby's mum Joanna Brett took him to Legoland in September, but says the family were left "humiliated" when staff forced Sebby to walk.

The Legoland fan was looking forward to going on his favourite ride - The Ninjango - after undergoing four operations in 12 months.

But before being allowed on the ride, he was forced to get out of his wheelchair and take three steps.

Sebby (centre) with his sister Lottie and mum Joanna. Credit: ITV West Country

Despite booking a disabled pass, Mrs Brett said staff at the park had not made her aware there would be any accessibility issues.

Mrs Brett has since pushed for a change to have more inclusive evacuation rules.

She told ITV News West Country: "It's a lot of pressure to be an inclusive society and Legoland are taking a fantastic first step - but it is a first step, and they know that there is more to do."

Sebby Brett's mother told ITV News West Country that Legoland still have a way to go. Credit: ITV West Country

Joanna previously told Sky News she was left "humiliated" by the incident and said after getting off the ride Sebby even asked her "Why would they make a disabled person walk? It really hurt."

Legoland Windsor will now amend its evacuation policies for three rides, and review seven other rides in March 2021.

The requirement for disabled guests to walk 10 metres or up some steps will be removed.

The change follows discussions with disability rights lawyers, an intervention by Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie in Parliament, and a 28,000-signature petition for better disabled access to leisure attractions.

