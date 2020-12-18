More than 200 new jobs created in South West at Openreach

Openreach has announced the creation of 200 engineering jobs for the West Country in 2021.

The new roles will be spread across Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

Bristol - 11

Cornwall - 14

Devon - 56

Dorset - 30

Gloucestershire - 31

Somerset - 37

Wiltshire - 21

It is part of a wider national recruitment boost for the digital infrastructure firm.

Across the country, 5,300 jobs will be created next year to help support a £12billion broadband project.

The introduction full fibre broadband is already underway in dozens of locations across the South West, including the cities of Bristol, Torquay, Exeter and harder-to-reach locations of Liskeard, Buckfastleigh, Cirencester, Gillingham, Chippenham and Cheddar.

Openreach Regional Director Connie Dixon said: “As a major employer and infrastructure builder, we believe Openreach can play a leading role in helping the UK to build back better and greener.

"Our Full Fibre network build is going faster than ever and we’re now looking for people across the South West to build a career with Openreach and help us upgrade broadband connections and continue improving service levels throughout the region."

Read more: