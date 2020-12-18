Navy ship returns to Falmouth after seizing more than £400m worth of drugs

A navy support has returned home to Falmouth after helping to seize more than £400m worth of drugs in the Caribbean.

RFA Argus has spent eight months with the region's British Overseas Territories to carry out counter-narcotics operations.

Argus helped stop 5,373kg of cocaine and 28kg of amphetamines - worth more than £400m - get onto British streets.

The drugs were seized in eight separate busts in the past three months.

Credit: Royal Navy

First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said: "I am extremely proud of what RFA Argus has achieved during her deployment. Protecting our overseas territories is a key part of the Royal Navy's role in defending the UK's interests worldwide.

Just before the ship's return, Argus completed one more bust.

The team chased down a suspicious 'go-fast' boat in the Caribbean sea.

After successfully taking control of the craft, the smugglers were detained and £30m worth of cocaine was seized.

RFA Argus' Commanding Officer, Captain Kevin Rimell, said: "It's been such a successful year for counter-narcotics operations, and the RFA Argus has worked hard to deliver repeated success."

