South Gloucestershire Council says it's 'not fair' for area to remain in Tier 3

South Gloucestershire will be the only part of the West Country to face Tier 3 restrictions from Saturday - something the area's public health director says "doesn't seem fair".

Bristol and North Somerset will move down in to Tier 2 from Saturday, but rising cases in South Gloucestershire mean the district will remain in Tier 3.

In a statement, South Gloucestershire's director of public health Sara Blackmore said: “We share your disappointment at being kept in Tier 3 restrictions by the Government, while areas around us have been moved down, and understand the confusion caused by the separation from the Bristol and North Somerset areas despite us continuing to share the same health and social care systems.

This doesn’t seem fair, and we have written to the government to make this known and requested an urgent meeting to discuss the decision. Sara Blackmore, Director of Public Health at South Gloucestershire Council

But she said it's "vital" people "work together", adding: "This includes making low-risk decisions about Christmas and finding ways to celebrate that keep ourselves, our loved ones and our communities safe."

She said: “Cases of Covid-19 have begun to rise again in recent days as the effect of the national restrictions have passed. We are seeing cases spike in different geographical areas, and different age groups.

“The virus can spread rapidly among people when they are in close contact. Potentially up to one in five people have the virus without symptoms and so could be spreading the disease without knowing it."

Coronavirus rates:

Bristol: 109 per 100,000

South Gloucestershire: 282 per 100,000

She warned South Gloucestershire's rate of new coronavirus cases was rising at the time of the Government's review, particularly in children and adolescents.

She said: “We know that high rates of transmission in these ages soon leads to higher rates in older adults and more severe disease and, sadly, deaths. It is these trends that we need to reverse in order to make South Gloucestershire safer and get out of Tier 3.

