Speeds of more than 150 mph detected by Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police says it recorded almost 3,000 road traffic offences during last month's Road Safety Week.

Offences include a motorist driving at 154 mph in poor weather, another travelling at 101 mph in fog and one person driving at 80 mph with their hands behind their head.

All of the motorists involved will now be called to appear in court.

Road Safety Week, organised by road safety charity ‘BRAKE’, is an annual event and the biggest road safety awareness event in the UK.

Police say speed is linked to 75 per cent of fatal collisions, including when the speed travelled is inappropriate for the conditions.

Speeding on any road is unacceptable – it is a serious, dangerous and anti-social offence that causes death and injury to thousands of people each year. Chief Inspector Jason Shears of Avon and Somerset Police

Chief Inspector Jason Shears said: "We will continue to target those who choose to put others at risk and work all year round to educate on safe driving and the consequences of not doing so."

Let’s be clear, speeding is never acceptable but, as proven by the offences from just one single week, a small group of people are ignoring the rules and putting themselves and others at risk. Sue Mountstevens, Police and Crime Commissioner

Police have thanked the public for their support uploading Dashcam footage and reporting to their website.

