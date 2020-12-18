Two men jailed after woman's body hidden in blow up mattress

Two men have been jailed after a woman's body was hidden in a blow-up mattress.

Clayton Hawkes and Blaze Fisher have been jailed for perverting the course of justice following the death of Cecilia Seddon in Penzance.

The body of the 32-year-old mum was found by police at a property in Penare Road, Penzance, on 19 April, 2018.

Both men were accused of concealing Cecilia’s body after her death.

Cecila was last seen at the address on 13 April that year, where around seven people had been at a party.

Officers attended the address five days later for an unrelated matter, but did not find Cecilia's body which had been concealed.

The cause of Cecilia’s death remains unascertained, although levels of cocaine and heroin – at levels associated with fatalities – were found within her body.

Blaze Fisher, 24, from Redruth pleaded guilty to the charge of perverting the course of justice the day before his trial commenced on December 7.

Clayton Hawkes, 52, from Hayle, was found guilty after a four-day trial at Truro Crown Court on Friday 11 December.

Cecilia’s body was found by police at a property on Penare Road, Penzance, on the evening of Thursday 19 April, 2018.

Hawkes was also found guilty of two counts of administering a noxious substance – heroin and cocaine – to Cecilia and another man.

Hawkes was sentenced to 11 years in prison while Fisher was sentenced to three years and seven months.

Both were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 17 December.

In a statement, Cecilia’s family said: “Cecilia was the light in the room, all smiles and a heart of gold. She was such a beautiful, loving, caring, amazing person and not a day goes by when we don’t miss her.

“No one deserves to be treated with such disregard and with so little respect in death. When they decided to hide Cecilia, they changed everything. To lose her was pain enough, but hiding Cecilia prolonged this limbo state of grief.

“It is totally soul destroying to think that people can be so cruel.”

Speaking after the verdict, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Hambly, said: “We may never know the exact circumstances as to why Cecilia died, and it is clear that those who could help explain how she died have done all they can to frustrate the enquiry and prevent the family having the answers they deserve.”

Ann Hampshire, a Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “The action taken by Mr Fisher and Mr Hawkes in concealing Cecilia’s body perverted the course of justice by delaying the investigation into her death and potentially destroying vital evidence that might have explained how Cecilia died.

"It also added greatly to the distress that her family has experienced."

