West Country hospitals see rise in Covid Patients

Hospitals across the West Country have seen a rise in the number of patients being treated for coronavirus.

The Royal Devon and Exeter has seen an increase from 94 patients last week to 116.

The Exeter Nightingale now has 34 Covid-19 patients, up two on the week before.

Admissions in Bristol were 170 last week, but now stand at 192, with Southmead Hospital seeing the biggest increase in patient numbers.

There have also been significant increases in Gloucestershire's hospitals, from 167 Covid patients to 186.

The figures are from Tuesday last week to Tuesday this week.

Yesterday it was announced that Bristol and North Somerset will move in to Tier 2 from Saturday 19 December.

South Gloucestershire, now has the highest coronavirus rate in the South West, will remain in Tier 3.

Yesterday Prince Charles met with NHS staff administering the coronavirus vaccine In he West Country.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

They unveiled a plaque to mark their trip, in what was their first official outing outside of the palace following the first lockdown.

Charles and Camilla were taken on a tour of the centre by Deborah Lee, chief executive of the Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust Credit: PA

