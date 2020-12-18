Large sharp knives have been found hidden inside bread rolls in a Cheltenham park, in what's believed to be a sinister attempt to injure dogs as they sniff out food.

The discovery was made by a woman walking her dog in Pittville Park on Tuesday 15 December after her pet was close to eating one of the bread rolls.

Dog walker Jasmine Amber posted a video on her Instagram account of three bread rolls, each with a knife stabbed through the centre. The post has been viewed almost 9,000 times.

Cheltenham Borough Council and the police have been made aware and are both stepping up patrols in the area.

A woman found them after her dog was close to eating one of the rolls. Credit: @missjasmineamber/Instagram

Both the council and police have urged people to report any similar discoveries.

Jasmine Amber wrote in her Instagram post: "In Pittville Park today by a tree I found these. My dogs are gannets and were SO CLOSE to grabbing one."She urged people to be careful when letting their dogs loose, because of "inconsiderate" people who would "happily endanger the life of an animal or person, easily a child."

Pitville Park in Cheltenham where the knives were found. Credit: Gloucestershire Live

Adam Reynolds, green space manager at the council, said: "We were made aware of this incident yesterday and we are working with the police and partners to increase vigilance in the area.

"It’s important to ensure that Cheltenham continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit."

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "We are aware of the social media post showing knives that were found at Pittville Park and officers have been conducting additional patrols in the area.

"We would encourage anybody finding knives which have been discarded in this manner to report it to police.

"It can be done either through the website or on 101."

Read more: