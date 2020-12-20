Cornwall's Eden Project has confirmed its closure today (Sunday 20 December) after a landslip due to heavy rain.

A spokesperson for the St Blazey tourist attraction has confirmed the site is currently dealing with an incident involving flooding and is turning away visitors. They confirmed that no-one has been injured.

David Rowe, head of media relations at the Eden Project, told ITV News West Country that the site is a former quarry so there have been several landslips on the edge of the site due to heavy rainfall.

The Eden Project said they will be contacting ticket holders regarding their bookings.

We'll have more updates on this developing story.

READ MORE: