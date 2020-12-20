Santa Claus is coming to town!

It seems the children of Devon must have been particularly nice this year as Santa has decided to bring some extra cheer before Christmas.

His reindeer will be taking a day off to rest before their big night, whilst Santa will take to the skies above Devon in a colourful RAF helicopter.

Little ones will have a glimpse of the usually secretive man a few days before Christmas as he'll be waving from the skies.

Santa has had the helps of Historic Helicopters based near Chard in Somerset.

Over the recent lockdown, team members managed to restore a yellow Sea King helicopter which will be carrying Santa and some of his elves over the county.

They will lift off with Father Christmas at midday on Tuesday 22 December and head towards North Devon District Hospital.

A yellow RAF Sea King helicopter.

RAF worker Dave Wells said: "We were meant to be doing lots of airshows and we've done virtually nothing.

"I said why don't we do a fly-by over North Devon as it's been a rubbish year and it might put a bit of a smile on peoples faces and we also get to use the helicopter.

"As this year has been particularly difficult for most people, we have decided to try and spread a little cheer and resurrect the Christmas Santa Fly-by that we used to do when I was stationed at RAF Chivenor on the Search and Rescue flight."

The fly-by will take in towns and villages across North Devon, including Barnstaple, Braunton, Woolacombe and Ilfracombe.

They will also stop at North Devon District Hospital and Musgrove Park in Taunton to deliver presents to the children's wards.

Don't miss it! This is Santa's route on Tuesday 22 December: