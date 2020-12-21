Bristol's music scene 'unlikely to return to normal next year'

Bristol City Council has told ITV News it is unlikely Bristol's music sector will return to normal next year.

Speaking about the future of the industry, Councillor Nicola Beech, Cabinet member for Strategic Planning and City Design, said it is unlikely 2021 will see that moment "where the lights are switched back on and everything is back to how it was".

Councillor Beech said the City Council has been working with musicians, venues and event organisers throughout the year to offer support where possible.

She said the uncertainty to make plans has been crippling for the sector, but that the city has shown "reliance" with many businesses coming up with creative alternatives to continue operating.

As part of a special investigation looking into the future of the sector, ITV news has spoken to a number of musicians in the city who are struggling to get by.

Producer and DJ Adam Gorsky (Gotsome) said the majority of his income has been lost this year due to the cancellation of all live events.

Adam has played at events around the world and performed to massive audiences, but this year has stopped everything.

He has friends who "have lost millions of pounds on projects" and many have chosen to walk away from the industry altogether, in pursuit of other careers.

Hundreds of venues and events companies across the West Country have been supported by the government this year through emergency grants, the Culture Recovery Fund and the Furlough Scheme.

Conal Dodds, owner Crosstown Concerts, says the support they have received from the government has helped massively.

However, without some return to nomalilty next year and a successful roll-out of the vaccine, he says it is difficult to see how events can go ahead and make money.