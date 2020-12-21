Campaigners have won their battle to save an 18th century tree from the axe.

There had been fears that the popular Cedar of Lebanon overlooking Pittville Park in Cheltenham would have to be chopped down because it was thought to be causing the ground to sink at nearby properties in Albemarle Gate.

A campaign was set up to save the 250-year-old tree and now Gloucestershire County Council has confirmed that it will not need to be felled after all.

Gloucestershire County Council says it has listened to residents and the historic tree will not be chopped down. Credit: ITV West Country

A spokesperson said that extensive work has been carried out - looking at all the options, working with its insurers and seeking advice from a nationally-recognised tree specialist - to try to find a way to keep the tree.

The county council, which is responsible for the tree, will instead be paying for the properties to be repaired and underpinned with no work needed to the tree.

Work will be carried out some time in the new year.

The Cedar of Lebanon has won many hearts over the years and will now be able to win many more. Credit: ITV West Country

Cllr Vernon Smith, Gloucestershire County Council's cabinet member responsible for highways said: “I’m sorry that it’s taken a long time to resolve this complex issue but we’ve worked hard to come up with the best solution.

"I’ve listened carefully to what local residents have to say on this - and, as a council, we’ve been working hard to find a suitable alternative."

I’m so pleased we’ve been able to find a way to keep this much loved tree. Trees are such a big part of Christmas and saving this tree gives us all a very welcome boost. Cllr Vernon Smith, Gloucestershire County Council

