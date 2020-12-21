Center Parcs is temporarily closing all their resorts, including Longleat Forest, until 2021.

The holiday company has made the decision to shut to visitors from today (21 December) until at least 7 January.

The firm says customers impacted by this decision will be given the option to either reschedule their holiday with a £100 discount or cancel with a full refund.

Center Parcs Statement

"We know how disappointed our guests will be by this news, especially at this time of year. We have not made this decision lightly, but we must put the safety of our guests and staff first and also play our part in the national effort to curb the spread of the virus, as there is clearly concern around the new variant of coronavirus being moved around the country."

Thousands of workers across the country had to be furloughed earlier in the year. Credit: Center Parcs

The Wiltshire resort originally closed for 100 days during the initial UK lockdown and reopened with 40% capacity.