The Eden Project in Cornwall will remain closed today, 21st December, after being hit by landslides and flooding over the weekend.

The St Blazey tourist site is at a former quarry and heavy rain caused multiple landslides.

Credit: ITV News West Country

Ticketholders will be contacted and refunded as the site stays closed.

Sir Tim Smit, creator of The Eden Project said:" We just want to make sure we do the right land survey and everything to make sure there is nothing unstable that might just fall."

