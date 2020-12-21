Cornwall's Eden Project to remain closed after being hit by landslides over the weekend
The Eden Project in Cornwall will remain closed today, 21st December, after being hit by landslides and flooding over the weekend.
The St Blazey tourist site is at a former quarry and heavy rain caused multiple landslides.
Ticketholders will be contacted and refunded as the site stays closed.
Sir Tim Smit, creator of The Eden Project said:" We just want to make sure we do the right land survey and everything to make sure there is nothing unstable that might just fall."
