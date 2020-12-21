How is this for a special birthday present?

Not only did 99-year-old Sylvia receive the new Covid-19 vaccination but it was given by her great-granddaughter Alice.

A momentous moment for the family to share at the weekend. Credit: Alice Francis Brimacombe

Nanny Sylvia also got a big round of applause from all the staff working at the Plymouth Pavilions vaccination centre after they sung 'Happy Birthday' to her.

Alice's mum Liz Brimacombe helped set up the vaccination centre and, along with Alice's aunt Ruth, the family have been working to deliver the the injections for the over 80s over the weekend.

READ MORE: