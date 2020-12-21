Police have issued a warning to drivers about the dangers of driving hungover or tired over Christmas after a man crashed his car with a four-year-old child in the back.The crash occurred near Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds yesterday, December 20, after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.Gloucestershire Police said the man was driving after a "heavy night".The police statement described the act of driving in his condition a "risk" and that he and the child were lucky as it "could have been a lot worse".

Police confirmed that both the driver and the child walked away from the crash uninjured.