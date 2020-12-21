Plymouth homeless cafe looking to raise thousands for renovation

A Plymouth cafe that provides homeless people with hot meals, clothes and support is aiming to raise £25,000 to renovate its premises.

The Garage Cafe has been on Union Street for nearly two years but those who run it want to overhaul the building to further improve the support and service it offers people without a home.

The hope is that a shower block, hairdressing facilities, a meeting room and emergency accommodation can be built at the premises. Credit: ITV News West Country

Among the volunteers at the cafe are military veterans.

Kevin Board served 15 years in the Army - since leaving, he's spent much of that time homeless.

Maggi Williamson from Help for the Homeless added: "The people of Plymouth that have sort of been discarded they need a bit more help they really are grateful that there is something here for them and that's the main thing, they are getting what society hasn't given them."

Every night throughout the pandemic, the garage served takeaways and gave emotional support to people.

One person who uses the service but didn't want to be identified told ITV News how much the cafe meant to her.

"I've been homeless for four years, I've had a B&B now for two and a half weeks but I don't know how long I've got that for, it's not looking very well at the moment."

The years I have been on the streets I have realised it can happen to anyone, especially with this coronavirus situation, a lot of people are being evicted from properties, people that you wouldn't expect to be on the street. But until you know everyone's situation everyones has got a reason why and why. The Garage Cafe user

