Tourism businesses in the South West say the last minute Christmas rule change could be devastating for them.

People living in Tier 4 banding have been told they must not travel, while those living in other Tiers are being encouraged not to travel across the country.

Alistair Handyside, who owns a holiday cottage business in Devon, has told ITV West Country, "Many guests who coming from Tier 3 and Tier 4 don't accept the fact that they can't come. They think that we are just being difficult."

Mr Handyside is also the chair of the South West Tourism Alliance. He goes on to say the Government should be prepared to support businesses who have had to turn away visitors.

Police officers warn travellers about the latest restrictions. Credit: ITV News West Country

Police officer have been posted at all major train stations to remind passengers about the updated restrictions.

Several trains between the South West and London have already been cancelled because of staff shortages at Great Western Railway due to Covid-19.

