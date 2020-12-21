A man found murdered at a bungalow in Wembury near Plymouth has been identified as 60-year-old Stephen Fogg.

Officers and paramedics discovered his body when they were called to an address in Hawthorn Drive on the morning of Thursday 17 December. It followed concerns for his welfare.

Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team have begun a murder investigation to establish the circumstances of his death. They say they are following up 'many active lines of inquiry'.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the village. Credit: Plymouth Live / BPM Media

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said, "This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public in the Wembury area.

"The public will continue to see an increased level of police activity in the area, as would be expected in such a serious matter."An inquest has yet to be opened by the Plymouth coroner although it is likely to take place in the next few days.

Police cordoned off the scene in Hawthorn Drive while investigations took place. Credit: Plymouth Live / BPM Media

Officers have carried out door-to-door inquiries and it is also understood that investigators are examining CCTV footage from businesses in the area.

Police would like to hear from anyone who knew Mr Fogg - or who saw or spoke to him in the days leading up to 17 December.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0937 of 18/12/20.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

