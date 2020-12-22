Coronavirus cases in Cornwall rising - people urged not to travel

People across Cornwall are being urged to keep their guard up as cases of Covid-19 start to rise.

The current rate of infection is around 63.1 per 100,000 - up from 20.6 in the seven days leading up to December 10.

The rate for the South West is 122.5 per 100,000 - the lowest rate in the country.

However, there are no signs the infection rate in Cornwall is slowing down.

According the Cornwall Council, this puts Cornwall on a par with many other areas of the UK in terms of the increase in rate of transmission.

Members of the multi-agency Local Outbreak Engagement Board which includes the Council, NHS Kernow and Visit Cornwall, are now urging residents to stick closely to the public health guidance and think carefully about their Christmas and New Year plans.

Put simply, to relax now would undo all the hard work and sacrifices that people have made. It would cost lives, damage our economy and would be frankly unforgivable. Cllr Julian German, Leader of Cornwall Council

Leader of Cornwall Council Julian German said: “It is now more important than ever that we follow the rules and get Covid-19 back under control in Cornwall.

“We’re currently in the lowest tier but we can’t afford to drop our guard at Christmas. If we do then the virus will sneak back in and spread from home to home, as it has done in recent weeks.

“Residents need to think long and hard about their Christmas and new year plans – is it worth risking the health of so many people for a one-off get-together? We’d also urge visitors to think about whether they really need to travel to Cornwall in the coming days."

Cornwall is currently in Tier 1 - one of the few places in the country to be placed under the most relaxed restrictions.

Current infection rates per 100,000 (seven days to 22 December) :

Bath and North East Somerset - 103 (up from 90 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Bristol - 151.3 (up from 115.2 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly - 63.1 (up from 20.6 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Devon - 123.6 (up from 79.9 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Dorset - 67.4 (up from 43.9 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Gloucestershire - 154.3 (up from 132.3 for the seven days to Dec 10)

North Somerset -149.3 (up from 126 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Plymouth - 87.8

Somerset - 147.1 (up from 104.4 for the seven days to Dec 10)

South Gloucestershire - 188 (up from 153.3 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Swindon - 175.5 (up from 112.5 for the seven days to Dec 10)

Wiltshire - 99.6 (up from 72.2 for the seven days to Dec 10)

