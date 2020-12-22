Devon garden centre Plants Galore has announced it is giving away £100,000-worth of real Christmas trees due to poor sales this month.

The offer is available at all five of its stores in Plymouth, Totnes, Newton Abbot, Exeter and Yeovil, with more than 4,000 free trees available.

People are being invited to visit the centre between today, December 22, and Thursday, December 24, to collect their free tree.

No purchase is necessary in store to take advantage of the offer.

Fewer trees have been sold this year due to the pandemic. Credit: Plants Galore

The move comes as Plants Galore says that due to the coronavirus pandemic it has not sold as many trees as it normally would over the festive period.

Christmas seasonal manager Matt Pollard said: "Due to lower than expected sales through December and the current situation, our centres are ready to give away thousands of trees to spread Christmas cheer on a first come first serve basis – there is no catch.

We have approximately 4,000 trees from 3ft to 8ft still in store. We thought that instead of burning them it would be nicer to try and make people happier in the current situation.

The offer is open to absolutely everyone – businesses, charities, schools, pubs and hotels, and there is no limit on the number of trees you can take – if you want 100 trees then just load them up and take them away."

