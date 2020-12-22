Exmouth market to 'shut down' for self-imposed lockdown in new year

The owner of Exmouth Indoor Market has announced it will be going into a self-imposed lockdown in the new year because it is the 'responsible thing to do'.

The market was due to be celebrating its 40th anniversary but due to the pandemic, it has struggled.

Jerry Miller, who took over the running of the market 24 years ago, has announced he will be putting the market into lockdown from January 1.

The owner of the market says he has 'every intention' for it to reopen. Credit: ITV News West Country

He said: "I believe that this is the best way to keep my staff, stall-holders and customers safe. Looking at the figures and the ways things are going, I don't want to put them at risk.

"It is a fairly quiet time anyway, and I think the responsible thing to do is to shut down and come back when it is safer.

"We will not be closed for good and have every intention to be back."

Stallholders have been given five months rent free by Jerry during the pandemic to help keep them going, but Jerry says it's not a sustainable long-term solution.

He said: "You can't run a business like that forever and a day. A lot of footfall has gone from the market because so much has gone online. I understand that as it's keeping people safe.

"I'm just hoping a good number of the population will get vaccinated and that it helps so that we can see some footfall returning."

