Former teacher jailed for 16 years after sexually assaulting students

A former teacher is set to die in prison after he was sentenced for 16 years for sexually assaulting six young boys more than 30 years ago.

Glynn Tonkiss, 75, "preyed" on vulnerable pupils to repeatedly abuse them – sometimes in front of other children.

Tonkiss also spent years assaulting another boy he befriended and groomed through a Catholic church, a court heard.

Tonkiss was brought to trial in October and November 2020 - more than 30 years after the assaults started.

Now his barrister had told Plymouth Crown Court that Tonkiss accepted he was likely to die behind bars.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison for 35 counts of indecent assault.

Ramsay Quaife said: “He is realistic enough to understand that he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

All of the victims who spoke during the trial were between the ages of 12 and 16 at the time.

Recorder Jo Martin QC said he was employed to teach art and was in "a position of trust".

He said: “The expectation from the school, all the parents and the families and the boys in your care, was that you would help them reach their full potential, that you would nurture them into young adulthood.

“Instead you used your position as a teacher to prey on and groom young boys, in particular those who were already struggling, to fulfill your own sexual desires."

He added: “Sometimes there was a group of boys together, sometimes they were on their own."

Tonkiss, latterly of Palmerston Street, Stoke, denied 36 counts of indent assault from 1975 to 1985 during an eight-day trial.

The ex-teacher made up what the judge called “outlandish” claims to undermine the testimony of the complainants. The judge praised the bravery of the victims in coming forward.

He was convicted of 35 charges and cleared of a single offence against a seventh man.

Tonkiss will more than likely serve half his sentence in prison, but remain on licence for the full 16 years.

Mr Quaife said he relied on Tonkiss’s age, his poor health and the stricter prison conditions under the Covid-19 lockdown for his mitigation.

He added that his client was losing his sight and had suffered a series of strokes.

