Two girls allegedly sexually assaulted on Dartmoor

Two men have been arrested after two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted on Dartmoor.

It is thought the girls - both believed to be aged under 18 - were picked up in the early hours of Sunday 20 December in Plymouth.

It is not known where they were collected from.

The girls later told investigators instead of being taken home by two men who picked them up, they were taken to Dartmoor. The girls claimed they were then subjected to a sexual assault while still inside the car at the national park in southern Devon.A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating a report of sexual assault of two teenage girls in the early hours of Sunday 20 December."The assaults are believed to have occurred in the car of two men who offered the girls a lift home but instead took them onto Dartmoor against their will before taking them back to Plymouth."A 30-year-old man from Plymstock and a 26-year-old man Plymouth city centre were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released under investigation pending further enquiries."Police would like to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident."

