Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 60-year-old man in Wembury.

Devon and Conwall Police arrested two people - a man and a woman - at an undisclosed location in Plymouth on the night of Monday, 21 December.

The body of 60-year-old Stephen Fogg was found at his home in Hawthorn Drive shortly after 10am on December 17 following reports of concerns for his welfare.

Police and paramedics attended, but Mr Fogg was found dead.Devon and Cornwall Police launched a murder inquiry. In a statement, the force said Mr Fogg's death is being treated as an "isolated incident" and there is no wider risk to the public.

In an update issued on Tuesday, 22 December, the force said a 31-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A forensic tent was set up at the entrance to Mr Fogg's bungalow. A cordon was also put in place. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A 31-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with an investigation into the death of Stephen Fogg in Wembury.

"Both suspects, from the Plymouth area, were arrested at an address in the city on the evening of Monday 21 December.

"They remain in police custody at this time while enquiries continue."

Credit: BPM Media

A post-mortem examination is understood to have been carried out by a forensic pathologist and the cause of death is known by investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0937 of 18/12/20.Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555111, or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Read more: