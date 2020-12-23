Cornwall's Eden Project will remain closed to visitors over the Christmas period because of safety concerns following last weekend’s flooding and landslips.

Managers at the project made the decision after a further assessment of the site and say the next review as to when it can reopen will be made on Boxing Day.

A spokesman for the project said that Eden was very sorry to disappoint visitors who had planned to attend since Sunday and over the coming days but that the safety of all visitors and staff remained top priority.

Ticketholders for the days the site is closed will be automatically refunded.

The project was closed early on Sunday as a safety precaution after high volumes of rainwater caused several landslips on the side of the former quarry and damaged the road above.

