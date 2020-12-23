Family issue desperate plea for missing dad to return home

Watch Richard Lawrence's report.

The family of a man who has been missing for more than a month have issued a desperate appeal for him to come home this Christmas.

Wayne Walling, 36, was last seen on Friday 20 November.

His sister has told ITV News West Country of the family's pain and desperation for him to return.

Speaking directly to her brother, Stephanie Walling said: "We're all here for you no matter how long you are away, the family want to help you get back on your feet.

"We are all here, and we will do whatever it takes to get you reunited with Emily and Thomas."

She also asked Wayne to reach out to someone even if he did not want to come back to let his family know he is ok.

Wayne's family say they are heartbroken and desperately hope he will be home for Christmas. Credit: Family photo

Wayne was last seen at a Go Outdoors store in Plymouth where he bought a rucksack and a sleeping bag.

Police say he had around £200 on him and believe he headed off to the woods behind Ivybridge where he grew up.

Wayne Walling on CCTV inside a GoOutdoor store Credit: CCTV

The father-of-two had spent months on furlough before losing his job the week before he disappeared.His sister says this was completely out of character saying her brother is very family orientated.

Stephanie says "He's a very popular chap, he's got lots of friends and speaks to the family a lot."

The search has been focused on some woodlands outside Ivybridge close to where Wayne grew up. Credit: ITV News West Country

Helicopters with heat sensors, specialist search and rescue teams and volunteers scoured the woods for more than three days after he disappeared. The family says it's the worst thing to go through in the run up to Christmas.

Police hope his distinctive beard, and tattoos on his hands will make him recognisable.

Anyone who sees Wayne is asked to call 999 immediately.

Or, anyone who thinks they have seen him and has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 800.