An investigation is underway after a Cornish football team appeared to breach Covid guidelines on a night out in Plymouth.

St Blazey AFC's away game against AFC St Austell has been postponed on Boxing Day as has their home clash with St Dennis.

It follows allegations a number of the St Blazey squad breached Covid guidelines at the weekend by holding a Christmas night out in Plymouth.

A photograph has emerged on social media appearing to show at least 15 players and management together apparently on that night out.

A video has also been posted of an altercation at an AirBnB in Plymouth between a number of the St Blazey group and other residents.

It appears the other residents had repeatedly asked them to stop a party and were threatening to call the police.

In a statement, the club says it is "truly appalled".

St Blazey AFC are truly appalled to have learned of some of the players actions over the weekend. We are co-operating with the CCFA and will make no further comment until their investigation is concluded. St Blazey AFC on Twitter

The South West Peninsular Premier League has said it has postponed St Blazey's next two fixtures because of a Covid-19 issue within the St Blazey squad.

A spokesman said they are "aware of accusations" and are assisting Cornwall County FA.

They added: "When they have concluded any investigation and any charges then the league will make a ruling on whether those games in question are played at a later date, or awarded as wins to the innocent parties (St Austell and St Dennis).

"The league can also deduct points, but only Cornwall FA can fine or suspend clubs or individuals."

Cornwall FA confirmed an investigation was underway.

Chairman of AFC St Austell Jason Powell told ITV News West Country the Boxing Day game is a highlight and the biggest money spinner for the club in the season.

He said they expected to lose between £2,500 and £3,000 with the match not being played.

He added: "Everyone had been looking forward to it and in these times with the year that we've had it was really important. It's part of people's tradition, it's part of Christmas and an opportunity for friends and families to get together. To have that taken away is so disappointing."

Mr Powell said he had heard nothing from St Blazey football club.

