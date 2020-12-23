A community radio presenter saw ten knives fly past him as he swapped places with a Plymouth circus showgirl.

Steve Calvert faced off with one of the fastest knife throwers in the world at Zippos Christmas Circus.

When asked how his nerves were holding up, the presenter for Ferndale Community Radio Station replied: “I kind of talked myself into it. I have been assured Tony has never missed, yet!”

The appeal has so far raised just over 127k of the £300,000 target for the Snow Drop appeal for Derriford Hospital.

The fundraising drive will create a new specialist unit for bereaved parents of still birth, miscarriage and early baby loss.

After facing off with the knives Steve said "I was kind of hoping to have been put on the spinning board but it was an experience."

"I personally have known a few people who have lost children and babies and I cannot comprehend how mothers must feel."

