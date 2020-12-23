Burst water mains in east Bristol has left homes without water - with engineers working through the night to try to fix it.

Bristol Water says there are three bursts in Lawrence Hill and Easton. It is not known how many properties are affected.

Crews started working shortly before 10pm on Tuesday 22 December, but there are still issues as of 8am on Wednesday 23 December.

A map showing the affected area. Credit: Google/Bristol Water

In a statement, Bristol Water said: "Our crew has been working through the night to fix what has become three bursts in the Lawrence Hill & Easton areas with the repair ongoing. Unfortunately this does mean that some of you will be waking up this morning with little or no water.

Road closed near M32

There is also a burst main at the junction of M32 and Easton Way- outside St Peter and Pauls Church and the road has been closed.

A secondary leak on Pennywell Road is also being worked on by engineers.

Bristol Water said: "This has now been isolated and it too will be looked at for repair as soon as possible. We apologise for the disruption both leaks are causing to the localised area."

