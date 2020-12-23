Man in his 20s dies in Exeter crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the outskirts of Exeter.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision, which happened on the A3052 Sidmouth Road in Clyst St Mary, Exeter shortly after midnight on Wednesday 23 December.

The collision involved a large goods articulated vehicle and a blue Audi car.

Police attended the scene along with South West Ambulance and Devon Air Ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Sadly, the driver of the car, a man in his 20s from Tiverton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Officers from the Roads Policing Unit and Forensic Collision Investigators also attended and the road was closed for several hours while specialist examination and recovery of the vehicles took place."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision, is asked to contact police on 101, or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 14, 23/12/20.

The spokesperson added: "Police would like to thank the public for their patience during the closure while the scene was investigated."

