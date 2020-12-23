A mysterious figure dressed-up as the Grinch has been visiting homes in Gloucester and leaving people personalised gifts.

People living in the suburb of Coopers Edge, in Brockworth, have been overjoyed by the anonymous gift giver’s visits to their doorsteps.

And the sneaky gift-giver has even been caught on CCTV and doorbell cameras, with footage of the character from Dr Seuss' ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' being shared on social media.

He - or she - seems to know the community intimately, as they have been delivering birthday presents and even a gift for a resident’s dog.

The Grinch caught on camera. Credit: BPM Media

The cards contained quotes from the festive children’s story with a note stating the gifts had been quarantined for 72 hours - to limit the chances of Covid-19 being spread.

Lola Loch, 10, who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday, December 20, was left a birthday card, chocolates and a bouquet of flowers by her doorstep.

The Grinch visited their home at about 5pm, with Lola's mum Kerry saying: “It was my daughter’s birthday and we were out, we caught him on the Ring doorbell. He just left a present and some flowers, it was really amazing.

“He kept hiding behind my partner’s van and kept jumping out, the kids really really enjoyed it.

“Lola was over over-the-moon, she put her flowers in her room, bless her. It made her day.”

The card contained a quote from the Dr Seuss children’s story. It said: “Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”

A note left by 'The Grinch' Credit: BPM Media

“It’s made a lot of excitement around Coopers Edge,” said Kerry.

“Everyone’s like ‘Oh, the Grinch. I wonder when he is going to knock on my door'.”

Sonny Woodland, nine, also received a visit from the jolly green person on his birthday.

Mum Charlotte said he was also “over-the-moon” about it, after receiving a card and a box of Maltesers.

The mother-of-four said: “It’s got all of the children looking out in the community and hoping he pays a visit.

The Grinch has been spreading some festive joy. Credit: BPM Media

"Even the adults in the community are just as excited as the children, I think. Especially when they receive a chocolate bar and a bunch of flowers."

Jared Harrington and his partner Gareth Jones were also left a card and a gift.

Mr Harrington said: “I just personally think it’s such a lovely thing for someone to do. They have spent their money to purchase things to give out to the community which is heartwarming.

“In light of the challenging year we’ve had, for someone to do this really does restore our faith in humanity. They have done a wonderful thing. Community spirit is not lost.”

